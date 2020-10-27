Bears Vs. Rams Week 7 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 7 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

This game pits quarterbacks Nick Foles and Jared Goff against each other. The Bears enter Monday night with a 5-1 record while the Rams are 4-2.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Bears Inactives: DB Sherrick McManis, RB Artavis Pierce, OL Arlington Hambright, OLB Trevis Gipson, WR Riley Ridley

Rams Inactives: OL Brian Allen, K Kai Forbath, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Trishton Jackson, RB Xavier Jones