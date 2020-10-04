AFC North Week 4 Recap: Ravens, Browns, Bengals All Win With Steelers On Bye

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the lone AFC North team off in Week 4 while the other three teams in the division all won their Sunday games.

The Baltimore Ravens, who suffered their first loss of the 2020 season in Week 3 to the Kansas City Chiefs, rebounded in Week 4 to easily beat the Washington Football Team 31-17 on the road.

In the Ravens Week 4 road win, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 14 of his 21 total pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jackson also rushed seven times in the win for 53 yards and a touchdown. His two touchdown passes went to tight end Mark Andrews. Ravens running back Mark Ingram scored the Ravens other touchdown in Week 4, a 1-yard run with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

The Ravens defense registered three sacks on Sunday against Washington along with garnering one takeaway. They did, however, give up 314 passing yards to Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Sunday. Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen led the team in total tackles on Sunday with 12 and linebacker Matthew Judon had two of the team’s three sacks.

The Cleveland Browns also won in Week 4 as they beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38 on the road on Sunday.

In the Browns win, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts against the Cowboys for 165 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes on Sunday with one of them coming from fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry on a trick play early in the game.

Tight end Austin Cooper caught Mayfield second touchdown pass of the game and running back Kareem Hunt scored twice on his 11 carries that went for 71 yards. Beckham also scored a third touchdown on Sunday via a late fourth quarter run of 50 yards.

The Browns had a 41-14 lead entering the fourth quarter but then proceeded to allow the Cowboys to score 24 answered points. In a losing effort, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 41 of his 58 total pass attempts for 502 yards with four touchdowns and an interception

The Browns defense registered three sacks of Prescott on Sunday with defensive end Myles Garrett getting credit for two of them. The unit also registered three takeaways on Sunday with two of them being forced fumbles and recoveries. Cornerback Denzel Ward picked off Prescott late in the game to secure the Browns win.

The Browns had at least one notable injury on Sunday as running back Nick Chubb left the contest in the first half with a right knee injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Chubb will need an MRI on his knee on Monday to determine the severity of his injury. Additionally, Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi also will undergo an MRI on Monday for an abdominal injury that forced him to leave Sundays game against the Cowboys.

The Cincinnati Bengals also won on Sunday as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home 33-25. It was their first win of the season that followed them tying the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

In the Bengals Sunday win, rookie quarterback Joe Burrow competed 25 of his 36 total pass attempts for 300 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown pass went to running back Joe Mixon, who also scored two other times on the ground against the Jaguars. Mixon finished with 151 rushing yards on 25 total carries. He also caught six passes for another 30 yards against the Jaguars. Kicker Randy Bullock chipped in four field goals on Sunday.

While the Bengals defense did allow 429 total yards of offense on Sunday, the unit manages to sack Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew three times in addition to intercepting him once. Bengals safety Jessie Bates III led the team in tackles on Sunday with 10 and linebacker Jordan Evans had the unit’s only interception in the contest.

The Steelers will still lead the AFC North entering Week 5 with a 3-0 record. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at Heinz Field.

As for the rest of the AFC North in Week 5, the 3-1 Ravens will host the 1-2-1 Bengals next Sunday in early game action while the 3-1 Browns will host the Indianapolis Colts in late afternoon Sunday action.