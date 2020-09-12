Watch: The Depot 180 – September 11th – Episode 56

Episode 56 – September 11th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Steelers football is just 3 short days away from returning. Today I discuss the week 1 injury report for the Steelers and Giants. I also talk about the return of some important players and their thoughts heading into week one such as Ben’s warning to himself to “not do too much”.

