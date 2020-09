Back at it with another weekly tape breakdown. Mike Hilton had a career game against the Denver Broncos in all phases of the game. Coverage, run defense, and as a blitzer. We go through his tape and look at what makes Hilton one of the best slot corners in football.

As always, thanks for watching and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

