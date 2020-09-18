Watch: How The Steelers Held Saquon Barkley To Six Yards

With the All-22 tape finally posted, we’re bringing you our first tape breakdown of the 2020 regular season. Starting things off by examining how the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to not just slow down Saquon Barkley but utterly shut him down. 15 carries, 6 yards, a big reason why Pittsburgh started the year 1-0.

We examine run fits, the team’s pursuit, and ability to finish the play in the several clips below.

As always, let me know your thoughts. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version