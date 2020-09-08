Tomlin On DeCastro Injury Status: ‘We’ll See What Tomorrow Holds’

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2020 season Monday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin previewed that contest during a Tuesday press conference. Will Tomlin didn’t volunteer any sort of injury report during his press conference, he was asked about the prospects of guard David DeCastro (lower body) possibly playing against the Giants.

“We didn’t work David yesterday on a bonus day,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what tomorrow holds as we begin our preparation week. I know he’s excited about getting back out there with his teammates as soon as possible.”

DeCastro hasn’t practiced since a week ago Friday when he suffered a lower body injury of some sorts during a night practice at Heinz Field. Should DeCastro be unable to play Monday night against the Giants, the belief is that Stefen Wisniewski would ultimately start in his place at right guard.

The Steelers decided to keep center/guard J.C. Hassenauer on their 53-man roster to start the season so that might be a small sign that DeCastro might not be ready to play against the Giants.

The Steelers first official injury report for Week 1 won’t be released until after the team’s Thursday practice so we’ll have to see if DeCastro is able to at least practice on a limited basis. It’s unknown if any other players besides DeCastro will be on the team’s Thursday injury report when released.