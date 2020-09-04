Tomlin Hopes DeCastro Will Be Ready To Resume Practicing Next Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 2020 training camp on Friday at Heinz Field and unfortunately guard David DeCastro (lower body) wasn’t able to participate in the team’s practice once again. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated DeCastro’s current condition after practice was over with.
“He wasn’t good enough to go today,” Tomlin said of DeCastro, per the Trib. “Hopefully, he will be good enough to go the first of next week. We do have a ‘bonus day’ on Monday; I don’t know if I want to expose him to that. Hopefully, we will see what it looks like as we get into the normal rhythm of our preparation week.”
While Tomlin didn’t get any deeper into what exactly it is that DeCastro is dealing with injury-wise, at least it now appears that the team’s starting right guard has a good chance at playing in the team’s regular season opener against the New York Giants a week from Monday.
After missing some practice time early in training camp with an undisclosed injury, DeCastro returned to work for a few sessions before succumbing to a lower body injury during the team’s night practice at Heinz Field last Friday night. Since suffering that injury, DeCastro has not practiced nor has he been spotted at practice.
The Steelers will have a bonus practice day next week on Monday, but it doesn’t sound like DeCastro will likely participate in that session. Instead, it sounds like the plan might be for DeCastro to begin practicing by Thursday of next week at the latest.
The Steelers first official injury report of the 2020 season should be released after the team’s Thursday practice has concluded.