The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Texans Recap, Injury Updates, Heinz Future Attendance, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Sunday home win against the Houston Texans.

We go over the pregame inactive list at the start of the show and recap the few injuries from Sunday’s game and if any roster moves will need to be made this coming week.

The Steelers Week 3 Sunday home game against the Texans was a tail of two halves and we explain why. We talk about the Steelers 3-0 start and the possibility now of the team starting 4-0, which if it were to happen, would be the first time since 1979.

Alex and I spend the first part of this Monday podcast breaking down the Steelers offensive play on Sunday against the Texans. We talk scheme, personnel, play calling and much more. We go over the few things we didn’t like and the things we loved about the offense on Sunday.

We move on to give the Steelers defense a thorough breakdown based on that unit’s play on Sunday. We highlight the good and the bad as well as what we think we saw correction wise in the second half that led to the unit pitching a shutout the final 30 minutes of play.

We end our breakdown of the Sunday game against the Texans by talking a little bit about special teams play and snap count totals.

Will the Steelers be able to start having fans at Heinz Field in the month of October? Alex and I discuss that topic to close out this Monday podcast episode.

As usual, Alex and I spend the last bit of this Monday show by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

