The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Browns Preview, 2020 Predictions, Week 1 Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game that got the 2020 NFL season underway. Are the Houston Texans really as bad as they looked Thursday night? Will they go 0-4 to start the season? We discuss that and how great that NFL football is now back.

There is a lot of news to recap in this show. Alex and I talk about the Thursday injury report released by the Pittsburgh Steelers and what it means. We also go over the first Week 1 injury report that was released by the New York Giants, who will host the Steelers Monday night.

Steelers coordinators Randy Fichtner and Keith Butler both talked to the media on Thursday as did tackle Zach Banner and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. We recap all the talking points to come out of those press conferences and more.

I posted my annual NFL season predictions on Thursday and so Alex and I review the optimism I have regarding the Steelers. We go over the 14 teams I have making the 2020 playoffs and more. Alex will have his predictions on Monday when we fully preview the game against the Giants.

The details related to the contract extension signed last weekend by Cameron Heyward are now in so Alex and I go over those numbers. We also talk about the new practice squad promotion rules and what days it looks like those will happen on.

With more NFL Week 1 action on tap, Alex and I give our picks of all games against the spread. We’ll have our picks and score predictions for the Steelers game versus the Giants on Monday.

Also during this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Scott Petrak, who covers the Cleveland Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. Scott brings us up to speed on what all has transpired with the Browns this past offseason. Scott also answers several questions we have about the 2020 Browns and lets us know what kind of season he expects Cleveland to have with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski now calling the shots. Scott closes his interview out by giving his thoughts on the AFC North division in 2020 and what he expects to happen with the Steelers.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his work on the Browns here: https://www.brownszone.com/.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Browns Preview, 2020 Predictions, Week 1 Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2020-sep-11-episode-1321

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 14 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n