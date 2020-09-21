Steelers Vs. Broncos: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 2

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 Sunday afternoon home win against the Denver Broncos are now in and they are listed below along with a few observations from each position group. As usual, we will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

Offensive linemen: The expected five starters played all 65 snaps on Sunday and that includes rookie guard Kevin Dotson and third-year tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, both of whom were forced into the lineup in Week 2 due to injuries.

Wide receivers: As expected, Diontae Johnson (54) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (59) led the way in snaps for this position group. James Washington logged 31 snaps on Sunday while rookie Chase Claypool logged 24 total snaps on offense and 14 more on special teams. Ray-Ray McCloud (0) only played on special teams against the Broncos.

Running backs: James Conner (50) started and played most of the snaps. Benny Snell Jr. (10) logged the next-most playing time at this position group and Jaylen Samuels (5) was barely on the field. Fullback Derek Watt (6) was mostly limited to special teams work and rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (0) failed to see any playing time on Sunday despite dressing.

Tight ends: Eric Ebron (50) out-snapped Vance McDonald (36) for a second consecutive week while Zach Gentry (0) was once again an inactive.

Quarterbacks: Ben Roethlisberger (65) played the entire game against the Broncos in his second game back from his 2019 elbow injury.

Defensive linemen: Starters Cameron Heyward (61) and Stephon Tuitt (62) both got their expected amount of work on Sunday at Heinz Field as did Tyson Alualu (33). Isaiah Buggs (16) and newcomer Chris Wormley (10) were both also worked into the defensive line rotation against the Broncos.

Inside linebackers: Devin Bush (77) led the way and was on the field for every defensive snap against the Broncos. Vince Williams played 64 defensive snaps while Robert Spillane (0) failed to see the field outside of playing quite a bit on special teams. Ulysees Gilbert III (0) was inactive on Sunday once again.

Outside linebackers: Starters T.J. Watt (66) and Bud Dupree (68) played the majority of defensive snaps against the Broncos but did get some breathers from Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (9) and rookie Alex Highsmith (11).

Cornerbacks: Joe Haden and Steven Nelson played all 77 snaps in Week 2. Sub package cornerbacks Mike Hilton (55) and Cameron Sutton (13) played quite extensively as expected.

Safeties: Starters Minkah Fitzpatrick played all 77 defensive snaps against the Broncos while fellow starter Terrell Edmunds (71) was off the field for a handful of defensive plays on Sunday. Sean Davis and Jordan Dangerfield only played on special teams in the contest.

Special teams: Derek Watt, Adeniyi, Highsmith, Spillane and Dangerfield and played 21 special teams snaps against the Broncos.