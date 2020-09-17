Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 2: DeCastro, Wisniewski Still Sidelined; Conner Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 2 and the Thursday offering shows that quite a few players that didn’t practice on Wednesday are now back doing so.

Not practicing again on Thursday were guard David DeCastro (knee) and guard Stefen Wisniewski (chest) and it looks like both will ultimately miss the Sunday home game against the Broncos. Should that ultimately be the case, rookie guard Kevin Dotson will likely make his first NFL start. Dotson, who was drafted in the fourth-round this year, started 52 consecutive games at Louisiana-Lafayette.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, running back James Conner (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (achilles), and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (illness) all practiced fully on Thursday. Barring setbacks, it looks like all seven of those players will play on Sunday against the Broncos.

If Conner can play on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if he’s the starter as Benny Snell Jr. played well in relief Monday night in the team’s road win against the New York Giants.

Tackle Zach Banner (knee) is no longer on the Steelers injury report as he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list Wednesday afternoon.