Steelers Sign QB Devlin Hodges To Practice Squad

For the moment anyway, the Pittsburgh Steelers have rounded out their practice squad, signing QB Devlin Hodges as the 16th man of that unit. The team announced the move minutes ago.

We've signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad!@BordasLaw pic.twitter.com/3qkovXDV1F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2020

Hodges was released Sunday after the team claimed Josh Dobbs from Jacksonville.

Undrafted out of Samford last season, Hodges became a fan favorite for his gunslinger mentality, duck calls, and his “Duck” nickname. He wound up making six starts, starting better than how he finished, ending 2019 with five touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 3-3 record.

He’s now the #4 QB behind Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, and Dobbs.