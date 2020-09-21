Steelers Seemingly Exit Week 2 Win Over Broncos Without Significant Injuries

After suffering several injuries in their Week 1 road opener against the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have fared much better health-wise in their Sunday Week 2 home game against the Denver Broncos.

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not run down any sort of injury report following his team’s 26-21 Sunday home win over the Broncos, there was only one reported injury observed by us during the contest. That lone injury was to Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, who was listed as probable to return to the game in the second half due to him cramping.

Steelers DB Cam Sutton (cramping) return is probable. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2020

For now, we’ll assume and hope that Sutton was the only player that dealt with anything on Sunday. We’ll find out for sure on Tuesday when Tomlin holds his weekly press conference to preview the team’s upcoming opponent.

The Steelers had one player on their active 53-man roster miss Sundays game with an injury and that was guard David DeCastro. It was the second game DeCastro has missed this season due to a knee injury he’s been dealing with since the latter part of training camp.

Last week against the Giants, two Steelers offensive linemen, tackle Zach Banner and guard Stefen Wisniewski, suffered injuries that landed both on the team’s Reserve/Injured list this past week.

Banner, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, is out for the remainder of the season and he reportedly was to have surgery on Friday.

As for Wisniewski, his pectoral injury is not currently expected to end his 2020 season. He will, however, need to remain on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list for at least three weeks before returning to play again. There is currently no timetable for his return, however.

The Steelers Week 3 game will be next Sunday at Heinz Field against the 0-2 Houston Texans.