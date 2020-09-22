Steelers Name Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Players; McCullers Terminates Contract

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is now officially underway and with that, there’s a little bit transaction wire news to pass along concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For starters, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers terminated his practice squad contract with the Steelers on Tuesday and that’s a good sign he’s about to sign with another NFL team. McCullers spent the first two weeks of the 2020 season on the Steelers practice squad after his contract was terminated by the team during the final round of roster cuts.

McCullers, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, seemingly lost his spot on the team’s 53-man roster this year to rookie defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who was the team’s seventh-round draft selection this year.

In other Tuesday transaction news, the Steelers named wide receiver Deon Cain, outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, and running back Wendell Smallwood as the team’s four protected practice squad players for Week 3.

This marks the third consecutive week that Elliott, Mondeaux and Smallwood have all been listed as being protected on the Steelers practice squad. Its the first time that Cain has been protected this season.