Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: DeCastro, Sutton Still Sidelined On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Thursday training camp practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and after the session ended, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the health of his team during a zoom press conference.
“Nothing really new to report from an injury standpoint,” Tomlin said on Thursday. “Some minor day to day things, guys continuing to work their way back. Cam Sutton didn’t work today, but we expect him back tomorrow. [Anthony] McFarland, same thing. No real new news on the health front.”
Short and to the point from Tomlin on Thursday and he did not mention guard David DeCastro, who has been sidelined with some sort of lower body since Friday night. According to Missi Matthews of steelers.com, DeCasto was still missing on Thursday. She also added that cornerback Cameron Sutton only rode the stationary bike during practice and that center Maurkice Pouncey (veteran day off) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (undisclosed) both sat out on Thursday.
Long snapper Kameron Canaday and guard Stefen Wisniewski were both partial participants on Thursday, according to Matthews.
The fact that McFarland has missed a few practices the last week isn’t great news when it comes to his overall development. Also, Claypool’s missed practice on Thursday is seemingly his first of training camp. Tomlin was not asked about the rookie wide receiver after practice, however.
The Steelers are scheduled to wrap up their 2020 training camp on Friday at Heinz Field. The team will curt down to 53 active players on Saturday.