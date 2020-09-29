Schefter: NFL Hopes To Play Steelers/Titans Sunday, Could Shift Game To Monday Night

Nothing is official and everything is subject to change but the NFL seems intent on not altering their schedule even as the Tennessee Titans experience a COVID outbreak that’s bringing their week to a screeching halt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league isn’t planning on changing their schedule.

NFL wants to and intends to play the Titans-Steelers game as scheduled Sunday; one of the contingency plans to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to occur would be to move the game to Monday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

Judy Battista followed up with a similar report.

Source tells me the league intends to play the TItans-Steelers game as scheduled. No announcement on the game's status is expected today, but the league is taking it day by day. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 29, 2020

The Titans facility has been shut down until at least Saturday while it’s cleaned and players go through multiple COVID tests to ensure there are no more positives. Three players and five personnel members were confirmed positive this morning. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who serves as defensive playcaller on gamedays, tested positive prior to Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. He didn’t attend the game.

So far, it doesn’t appear the Vikings have any positive tests, though have halted their workweek until they get additional results.

Though the Titans playing a game with little to no practice is far from ideal, swapping schedules around would present an obvious headache. It sounds like the game could be pushed until Monday night if the league deems that necessary but they’re powering through this outbreak trying to make as few changes as possible.

For now, the league will conduct more testing, contact tracing, while the Titans will disinfect their facility. Titans coaches have told players to be prepared to play Sunday with maybe a Saturday walkthrough as perhaps their only on-field preparation.