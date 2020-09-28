Report: FB Derek Watt Expected To Miss ‘A Couple Games’ With Hamstring Pull

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback is expected to miss “a couple games” after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport tweeted the news a short time ago.

Watt was injured in the first half of the game. He played seven snaps on offense and nine more on special teams. Through three games, he’s logged 21 offensive snaps, failing to touch the ball, but has been useful in short-yardage and two minute, close-out situations.

The Steelers don’t have an official backup fullback on the 53 or practice squad. In place of a fullback yesterday, TE Vance McDonald saw at least one snap in the backfield. The team could also activate TE Zach Gentry for the first time this season after spending the first three weeks as a gameday inactive.

It’s unclear if Watt will be placed on IR until he’s healthy. Under new league rules, players placed on IR only have to miss at least three games, meaning he could return to the team relatively quickly while freeing up a roster spot. It’s possible the team could look to bring back Roosevelt Nix as an interim replacement. Nix was the Steelers’ fullback from 2015-2019 but injuries led to his release this offseason after the teams signed Watt. Nix spent the summer with the Colts but was released and is currently a free agent.