Here’s The Steelers Initial 53 Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 53 man roster. While there could be changes before taking on the Giants Monday night, here’s how the current group looks.
QB (3): Ben Roethilsberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges
RB (4): James Conner, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Samuels
FB (1): Derek Watt
WR (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE (3): Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry
OT (3): Alejandro Villanueva, Chukwuma Okorafor, Zach Banner
OG (3): David DeCastro, Matt Feiler, Kevin Dotson
C (3): Maurkice Pouncey, Stefen Wisniewski, JC Hassenauer
DE (4): Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs
NT (2): Tyson Alualu, Carlos Davis
OLB (4): TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Alex Highsmith, Ola Adeniyi
ILB (4): Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Ulysees Gilbert III, Robert Spillane
CB (6): Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Justin Layne, James Pierre
S (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Curtis Riley, Jordan Dangerfield, Marcus Allen
ST (3): Chris Boswell, Jordan Berry, Kameron Canaday