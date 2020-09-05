Article

Here’s The Steelers Initial 53 Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 53 man roster. While there could be changes before taking on the Giants Monday night, here’s how the current group looks.

QB (3): Ben Roethilsberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges

RB (4): James Conner, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Samuels

FB (1): Derek Watt

WR (5): JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE (3): Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron, Zach Gentry

OT (3): Alejandro Villanueva, Chukwuma Okorafor, Zach Banner

OG (3): David DeCastro, Matt Feiler, Kevin Dotson

C (3): Maurkice Pouncey, Stefen Wisniewski, JC Hassenauer

DE (4): Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs

NT (2): Tyson Alualu, Carlos Davis

OLB (4): TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Alex Highsmith, Ola Adeniyi

ILB (4): Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Ulysees Gilbert III, Robert Spillane

CB (6): Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Justin Layne, James Pierre

S (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Curtis Riley, Jordan Dangerfield, Marcus Allen

ST (3): Chris Boswell, Jordan Berry, Kameron Canaday

