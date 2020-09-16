Former Steelers Faneca, Ward, Miller, Hampton, Porter Among Nominees For 2021 HOF Class

The nominees for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class were revealed on Wednesday and the complete list of 130 Modern Era nominees includes several former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
See all nominees: https://t.co/NlwbZvxoeD#PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/2oIwVP7PAU
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 16, 2020
Not surprisingly, Alan Faneca, a finalist the last five years, and Hines Ward, a semifinalist for the last five years, headline the former Steelers players nominated for the 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Additionally, Heath Miller, who is eligible for the first time this year, joins former Steelers Joey Porter, Casey Hampton, and Gary Anderson as nominees for the Class of 2021. Rohn Stark, who spent the 1995 season with the Steelers, is also one of this year’s nominees.
While this year’s list of Modern Era nominees includes several former Steelers players, Faneca is the only one with legitimate chance of getting voted in as a member of the Class of 2021. Nunn should also wind up being a member of the 2021 class.
The Modern Era nominees will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will then conduct hold their annual meeting the Saturday before the Super Bowl and whittle the finalists down from 15 to 10, and then down to five. The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will ultimately be announced during the ‘NFL Honors’ show.
The Class of 2020, the Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class, that includes former Steelers Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, and Donnie Shell, will all be enshrined in 2021 along with that year’s class. The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend is scheduled to take place Aug. 5-8, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.
The Steelers are scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 5, against the Dallas Cowboys after that meeting between the two teams this year was canceled due to the pandemic. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7 and the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8.