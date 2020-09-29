Chiefs Vs. Ravens Week 3 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium.

This game pits superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson against each other in a rematch of the 2019 week 3 meeting between the two teams. The Chiefs won that game last season 33-28. The two teams enter this Monday night showdown with 2-0 records.

If the Ravens lose to the Chiefs, the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers will exit Week 3 of the 2020 season as the leaders of the AFC North division.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Chiefs Inactives:

CB BoPete Keyes, DE Demone Harris, DE Alex Okafor, G Andrew Wylie, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Ravens Inactives:

QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Bredeson, DL Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike