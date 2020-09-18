Bengals Vs. Browns Week 2 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday. Are yinz ready to watch some football tonight? I know I am and hopefully we have a great game tonight between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns and a more competitive one than we saw a week ago to open the 2020 regular season.

The Bengals and Browns both enter their Thursday night meeting with 0-1 records. The Bengals lost 16-13 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 while the Browns lost 38-6 on the road to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

This game obviously impacts the Pittsburgh Steelers with both teams being AFC North members. A loss by the Browns Thursday night would drop them to 0-2 in the division just two weeks into the 2020 season. For the Bengals, tonight will be the second NFL game for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Below are the inactive players for the Thursday night contest and as usual, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from the game to this post as it progresses. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Bengals Inactives: WR Auden Tate, DT Geno Atkins, DT Mike Daniels, S Shawn Williams, LB Markus Bailey, RB Trayveon Williams, PK Austin Seibert

Browns Inactives: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Greedy Williams, CB Kevin Johnson, LB Jacob Phillips, LB Mack Wilson, DE Olivier Vernon