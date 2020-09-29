AFC North Week 3 Recap: Undefeated Steelers Now Lead Division Outright

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season as the outright leaders of the AFC North division, something that hasn’t happened since the close of Week 15 of the 2018 season.

The 3-0 Steelers are the outright leaders in the AFC North entering Week 4 thanks to the Baltimore Ravens losing at home Monday night to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20. The loss drops the Ravens to 2-1 on the season.

In the Ravens Monday night loss, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed just 15 of his 28 total pass attempts for 97 yards with one touchdown. While Jackson, who was sacked four times Monday night by the Chiefs defense, didn’t throw an interception in the game, he did fumble away the football once. The Ravens quarterback led the team in rushing with 83 yards on 9 carries.

Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins led Baltimore in receiving Monday night with four receptions for 38 yards. Dobbins also rushed once for 6 yards in the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his way with the Ravens defense most of Monday night on his way to completing 31 of his 42 total passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes threw touchdown passes to four different players Monday night and he wasn’t sacked during the contest.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led his team in receiving Monday night with six receptions for 87 yards. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led Kansas City in rushing with 64 yards on 20 carries. He also had 70 yards on five receptions in the Chiefs win.

In addition to the Steelers, the two other teams in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, both gained ground on the Ravens in Week 3.

The Browns moved to 2-1 on the season on Sunday by beating the Washington Football Team 34-20. In that game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 16 of his 23 total pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield did not throw an interception in the win and he was sacked twice by the Washington defense.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the win and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught four passes from Mayfield during the game for 59 yards.

The Browns defense sacked Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins three times on Sunday with defensive end Myles Garrett registering two of the them. The Browns defense also registered three interceptions during Sunday’s game and had five total takeaways.

As for the Bengals, they battled the Philadelphia Eagles to a 23-23 overtime tie on Sunday and will now enter Week 4 with a record of 0-2-1.

In the Bengals tie, rooked quarterback Joe Burrow completed 31 of his 44 total pass attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception on Sunday but was sacked eight times by the Eagles defense.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught 10 passes for 125 yards in the Sunday tie and running back Joe Mixon rushed for 49 yards on 17 carries. Burrow’s two touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock had three field goals against the eagles, who managed to tie the game in regulation with a 7-yard touchdown run by Carson Wentz with 21-seconds remaining. Both teams punted three times each in overtime.

In Week 4 AFC North action, the Steelers will play the 3-0 Tennessee Titans on the road on Sunday. The Ravens will play the 1-2 Washington Football Team on the road next Sunday while the Browns will play the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 4. The last place Bengals will host the 1-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.