2020 Week 2 Steelers Vs Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers are up 17-3 at the half. The defense has 5 sacks and 2 turnovers so far, among a few other tackles for loss as they keep up the momentum they created in week 1.

TJ Watt moves into 10th place on the Steelers all-time sack list, since the stat became official in 1982. He has 36 in his career. Watt is in his 4th year. He's only 25. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 20, 2020

If Mike Munchak, who has all the “insider info” on the Steelers you could want can’t stop the Steelers, its going to be tough for anyone.

The opening kickoff return of the half was a 49 yarder by Ray-Ray McCloud. Between him and the Johnson, both return units look to be much improved over last year.

A couple of tackles for loss on Conner and Snell bring up 3rd down and long for the Steelers. They are just outside of field goal range, and will likely have to punt here after 3rd and 16.

Ben Roethlisberger dropped back on 3rd down and had all the time in the world. He attempted to throw the ball to Juju for the 1st down, but the ball was intercepted. There was a penalty on the interception return giving the Broncos the ball around the midfield mark.