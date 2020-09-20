2020 Week 2 Steelers Vs Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their home opener this afternoon at 1:00 PM Eastern. Since Ben Roethlisberger joined the team in 2004, the Steelers have a tremendous record in home openers at 13-3. Roethlisberger will look to continue stringing together good performances in week 2 and he will have to do so without two of the starters along his offensive line. Chukwuma Okorafor and rookie Kevin Dotson will be starting on the right side of the line today. Both will have their hands full at certain parts throughout the game going up against league veteran, Jurrell Casey. You also better believe that former Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak briefed the Broncos defensive line on the strengths and weaknesses of his former unit.

The Broncos are coming off a tough loss in week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. They will be starting 2nd year quarterback Drew Lock behind center – the 2nd sophomore quarterback in as many weeks that the Steelers defense will play against.

Steelers Inactive Players

-G David DeCastro

-QB Joshua Dobbs

-ILB Ulysees Gilbert III

-DL Carlos Davis

-TE Zach Gentry

Broncos Inactive Players

-ILB Mark Barron

-RB Phillip Lindsay

-DL McTelvin Agim

-G Netane Muti

-WR Tyrie Cleveland

-OLB Anthony Chickillo

-TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Rookie running back, Anthony McFarland Jr. will be on the active gameday roster for the first time in his young career. I am interested to see how they use him to avoid the Dri Archer conundrum – when he was on the field he got the ball and everyone knew it. Meanwhile, Ulysees Gilbert III is inactive for the second week in a row. Not the start that was expected for the 2nd year player.

Joe Haden getting warmed up:

Ben getting warmed up:

Ben Roethlisberger is out for warm ups at Heinz Field pic.twitter.com/kvQUND51ez — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2020

Minkah is locked in!

Heinz Field looks great, but has that eerie no-fan look. Beautiful day in Pittsburgh.

We’ve got the Goodyear Blimp, Rags2Riches 2 and Broncos and Steelers. Only one thing missing, but I can’t quite put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/2NrL8eQeRp — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2020

Steelers taking the field. Jaylen Samuels nearly rolled his ankle coming out.

Both teams have exited the field after warm-ups. Just a few minutes until the game!

Ben is here to stay:

"I have no plans of going anywhere and I feel like if they even decided to trade me, I would probably just call it quits. This is home. I don't know anything but bleeding black and gold." ~ Big Ben to Cowher #Steelers pic.twitter.com/bmtSLgjtuH — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) September 20, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers take the field at home:

The #Steelers ran out together as a team. No individual intros. @_BigBen7 said he was looking forward to this moment since last year. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/0X9D1881M7 — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 20, 2020

The Steelers won the coin toss and have elected to defer. Once again, the Steelers defense will start out the game. Boswell with a short kick, the tackle made by Chase Claypool at the 20 yard line.

First play of the drive, a 1st down pass to Courtland Sutton with Steven Nelson in coverage. And just like that, Melvin Gordon has as many yards (6) as Saquon Barkley did all of last week. On 3rd and 3, the pass goes incomplete but pass interference on Joe Haden brings up a fresh set of downs for the Broncos.

Devin Bush and Tyson Alualu in on the tackle for loss on first down for a loss of two. On 2nd down, two Steelers missed the sack. Heyward and Dupree couldn’t bring down Drew Lock on the run, he dumped the pass off – incomplete. This brings up 3rd and 12 for the Broncos. Could have been 3rd and 20 with the sack.

Devin Bush goes in on the quick blitz on 3rd down, he wasn’t able to get the sack, but Lock was forced to throw the ball earlier than he wanted to. Incomplete and the Broncos will punt. Diontae Johnson back to receive the punt.

Johnson fielded the punt at the 5 yard line and promptly ran into his teammate, Cam Sutton. He was able to salvage the play and got them back to about the 20 yard line. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense are taking the field. James Conner is getting the start after an injury last night.

The Steelers attempt an end around to Diontae Johnson on 1st down. The ball security issues continue as he fumbled on the exchange. Thankfully, he recovered the ball, but for a big loss.

On 3rd and 10, Ben hits Juju along the left sideline, but they came up 2 yards short of the 1st down. The Steelers with a 3-and-out.