Watch: The Depot 180 – August 7th – Episode 47

Episode 47 – August 7th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

With training camp beginning, several interviews have taken place with the players all back in one place. Today I discuss players and coaches’ sentiment on Ben Roethlisberger. I also talk about Mike Tomlin’s thoughts on his inside linebackers as well as the lack of any Steelers opt outs for the 2020 season.

