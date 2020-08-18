The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Monday Camp Updates, Presser Recaps, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the early training camp coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the team’s official site and how it compares to a few other AFC North teams.

The Steelers had their first padded practice of training camp on Monday so we go over the limited amount of news and notes to come out of that session. We also discuss the Monday Zoom sessions conducted by Cameron Heyward, Karl Dunbar and JuJu Smith-Schuster in addition to going over what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say at the conclusion of practice. We recap the injury list heading into Tuesday.

Is it possible that Daniel McCullers winds up being the staring nose tackle in 2020? Alex and I discuss that topic on the heels of a few curious things that Dunbar said on Monday. we also discuss the contract situations of Heyward and Smith-Schuster.

Cornerback Joe Haden had some praise for rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool so we go over what he had to say.

We close out this Tuesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

