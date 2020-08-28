The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Bill Nunn, Big Ben’s Arm, Colbert Comments, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to talking about the team’s injury report following Thursday’s practice.

There is a lot of Steelers-related news to cover in this episode so Alex and I begin discussing fan attendance not being allowed at Heinz Field at the start of the regular season in addition to discussing the late Bill Nunn being named a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame Class as a contributor.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a lot to say during his Thursday press conference, so Alex and I talk some about comments he made. We also discuss Steelers safety Marcus Allen and the latest on him and his roster chances.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert also talked to the media this past week, so Alex and I highlight a few talking points to come out of that session.

We close out this Friday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

