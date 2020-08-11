The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, 53-Man Prediction, Dr. Mel Interview, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent transaction that was made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and what it means.

Steelers guard David DeCastro and tight end Vance McDonald have both talked to media and the fans, respectively, since our last episode so Alex and I recap all of the main talking points to come out of those interviews. We go over what DeCastro said about the futures of fellow offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler and much, much more. We also discuss Steelers rookie guard Kevin Dotson in this segment as well.

I recently posted a 53-man roster prediction on the site so Alex and I quickly recap it and go over a few of the reasons why I made a few of the decisions that I did.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I are joined once again Dr. Melanie Friedlander and she helps us breakdown what all Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say about his surgery last season and what the outlook is for him now that he has resumed practicing full time.

While we have Dr. Friedlander captive on Tuesday, we get her to answer several questions that we asked our listeners to send in if they had any.

