Steelers Sign WR Saeed Blacknall, Release OLB James Lockhart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move this Friday morning, signing WR Saeed Blacknall. Rookie OLB James Lockhart was released in a corresponding move.

Blacknall was waived by the Steelers on August 21st. But after a slew of injuries at WR, including a foot injury to Ryan Switzer, the team needed to add depth to finish out training camp. Blacknall signed a futures contract in the offseason, an intriguing height/weight/speed player and vertical threat out of Penn State. He’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

Lockhart was one of ten UDFAs signed following this April’s draft, given an $8500 signing bonus to join the Steelers. He will account for $2,833 in dead money this season with the rest rolling over into next year. He became expendable after the team signed OLB Jayrone Elliott yesterday.

Pittsburgh now have just four of their initial ten undrafted free agents still on the roster: DE Calvin Taylor, CBs Trajan Bandy and James Pierre, and P Corliss Waitman.

