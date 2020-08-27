Steelers 2020 Training Camp: Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Thursday 8/27

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be at Heinz Field again on Thursday for another 2020 training camp practice and as usual, we will attempt to cover it from afar via the Steelers Live broadcast and Twitter. Throughout the day, I will live blog our tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often.
JuJu and Diontae both back in pads on Thursday. No Switzer #Steelers pic.twitter.com/l4Qat5QgL8
— Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) August 27, 2020