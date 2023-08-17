Steelers 2023 Training Camp: 16th Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Thursday 8/17

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Thursday for their sixteenth and final training camp practice of the 2023 season that’s open to the public and our very own Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for it. Throughout the day, I will live blog Alex’s tweets that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Thursday’s practice later on in the evening. We’ll follow that up later this evening with the fifteenth and final of many special editions of The Terrible Podcast.

Happy Thursday to all and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along today.