Steelers 2020 Training Camp: Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Monday 8/31

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be at Heinz Field again on Monday for another 2020 training camp practice and as usual, we will attempt to cover it from afar via the Steelers Live broadcast and Twitter. Throughout the afternoon, I will live blog our tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often. The Steelers will need to cut their active roster down to 53 players on Saturday so there’s just a few more training camp practices remaining in 2020.
Dionte, Switzer, Ebron and JuJu pre practice #Steelers pic.twitter.com/weDjmAywoS
