Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: Four More Players Injured Saturday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Saturday night training camp practice at Heinz Field and that session included the team incurring a few more injuries. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of his team after practice was over with.
“Had a couple of injuries that occurred during the course of practice that are being evaluated,” Tomlin said. [Robert] Spillane had a finger that’s being evaluated. [Wendell] Smallwood had a shoulder. [Kameron] Canaday had a knee and [Chris] Wormley had a shoulder. We don’t know the significance of any of those injuries I mentioned. We don’t expect any of them to be significant, but as I get an update, I’ll provide it.”
Defensive end Chris Wormley had just resumed practicing so hopefully his shoulder injury won’t sideline him again. It will be interesting to see if long snapper Kameron Canaday is sidelined long if the team brings in another long snapper. Tomlin mentioned after practice that center/guard Stefen Wisniewski is getting looks as an emergency long snapper and that tight end Vance McDonald and center Maurkice Pouncey have also gotten practice looks at long snapper in the past.
“We’re determining who that is at this juncture,” Tomlin said. “We have some candidates. We’ve worked Wiz [Wisniewski] in that capacity. We’ve worked Vance McDonald in that capacity. Maurkice Pouncey has worked in that capacity in the past. So, I don’t know that anybody has a lock on that position. This process will reveal that to us.”
The Steelers also had several players miss the Saturday night practice for various reasons and that long list includes guard David DeCastro, safety Terrell Edmunds, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, center Maurkice Pouncey (personal), running back James Conner, guard Kevin Dotson (knee) and Stephon Tuitt. Tomlin talked some about why some of the players are possibly being held out.
“Again, we have guys continuing to work sales back into full participation, guys like James Washington and others,” Tomlin said. “We had a number of guys that we held out of work or missed work today because they’re caught up in COVID proceedings or procedures. No one to mention at this time in terms of being on the COVID list, but they are in the procedure and we’re going to exercise all precaution like we normally do and make sure that we adhere to it to the fullest. And I’ll have a further update, I’m sure, on the status of those guys the next time we come back.”