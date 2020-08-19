Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: Dotson, Raymond Injuries Not Long Term

The Pittsburgh Steelers just concluded their Wednesday training camp practice at Heinz Field and the unpadded session included several players working that had sat out on Tuesday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also updated the overall health of the team immediately after practice and it included some good news for the two players injured during Wednesday’s session.
“No news is good news on the injury front,” Tomlin said after Wednesday’s practice. “Not a lot of new stuff. a couple of guys that were unable to finish yesterday, Kevin Dotson and Dax Raymond, appear to be more short-term related injuries. Nothing of any significant long-term concerns. Some of the guys that have missed some time are working their way back. James Washington worked in a limited capacity today. Chris Wormley worked in a limited capacity today.”
That’s obviously a great update from Tomlin and especially when it comes to rookie guard Kevin Dotson. Dotson needed help leaving the field during the team’s Tuesday practice after suffering a left knee injury. Many were worried after practice that his injury might be long-term. Dotson did not practice on Wednesday but was reportedly on the field observing just the same.
The fact that wide receiver James Washington (undisclosed) and defensive end Chris Wormley (lower body) are getting back to work was another great sign on Wednesday
A few players who were speculated as being given Tuesday off as veteran days, tight end Eric Ebron, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, and cornerback Joe Haden, all reportedly dressed for practice on Wednesday. Guard David DeCastro, however, was reportedly sidelined again on Wednesday with his undisclosed minor injury.
The Steelers will reportedly not practice on Thursday as it’s expected to be a day off for the team.