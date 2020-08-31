Steelers 2020 Training Camp Injury Report: DeCastro Still Sidelined; Switzer Back On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Monday training camp practice at Heinz Field and as usual, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media via Zoom after the session ended and during his press conference he updated the health of his team with two weeks now remaining until the road opener against the New York Giants.
“From an injury standpoint, got a number of guys working their way back to us and participating,” Tomlin said. “[Ryan] Switzer was back out there today. [Wendell] Smallwood was back out there today. We’ll continue to manage some of the other day to day-like things. [Chris] Wormley worked in limited capacity.”
As for guard David DeCastro, who was injured during the team’s Friday night practice, he ws not spotted by anyone in the media prior to Monday’s session. Tomlin was asked to give an update on the Steelers starting right guard during his press conference.
“Yeah, he’s just dealing with a lower body injury, man,” Tomlin said of DeCastro. “We’re managing it, he’s managing it. Hopefully he’ll be back out there soon.”
Keep your fingers crossed about DeCastro as that’s not much of an update.
While safety Terrell Edmunds apparently did something on Monday, he must still be limited to some degree in practice. Tomlin was asked about Edmunds on Monday after practice.
“Yeah, he worked today and he’s in that group,” Tomlin said of Edmunds. “I didn’t necessarily mention all of the guys. Diontae Johnson is another one. You know, there’s a lot of things that come with training camp; injuries, lack of availability from a short term standpoint. And a lot of those guys are just working their way back into action and we’re glad that they are.”
Not practicing on Monday per pre-practice reports were running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (concussion?) and long snapper Kameron Canaday (knee). In addition to wide receiver Ryan Switzer (foot) working on Monday, tight end Vance McDonald reportedly did as well.