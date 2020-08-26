Kevin Colbert Says Ryan Shazier ‘Will Always Be A Member Of The Pittsburgh Steelers’

Like so many elements of 2020, the COVID pandemic has temporarily disrupted Ryan Shazier’s current role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But to Kevin Colbert, Shazier will always be part of the black and gold. Joining local media on a Zoom call Wednesday, Colbert said COVID restrictions means Shazier isn’t working in an official capacity with the team but that he’ll always have a role – and a home – in Pittsburgh.

Colbert on Ryan Shazier: He doesn't have an official role right now…we only have a certain number of spots in the various tiers…Ryan will always be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he also understands we have to deal with 2020 business and that starts with camp. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 26, 2020

COVID protocol has teams limited to the number of staff they can have in the building. And for now, that’s unfortunately forced the team to alter Shazier’s role in the organization.

Since his spinal injury in 2017, he’s served as a coach and scout with the team. Whether that was attending Pro Days, helping in the meeting room, and being an overall mentor to the young guys drafted into the system. Last year, it was a common sight to see him and first round rookie Devin Bush walking together at training camp.

As I’m sure you well know, Shazier’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. A testament to the job his doctors, physical therapists, and Shazier himself have done to regain a normal life again. It also shows the strength shown by friends, family, and the Steelers’ organization to help him through some incredibly difficult years. Recently, Shazier shared a clip of him trying his hand at boxing.

Though Shazier hasn’t officially closed the door on returning to football, the team placed him on the Reserve/Retired list during the offseason. A 1st round pick in 2014, Shazier’s started 41 games, recording 299 tackles with seven sacks and seven interceptions.