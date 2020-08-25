Former NFL GM Thinks Ben Roethlisberger Is AFC North’s Worst QB

Hope you’re ready for a laugh. And a receipt to keep when this season ends. Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN’s Get Up Monday morning with the outlandish take to end all outlandish takes about Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger. In Tannenbaum’s opinion, not only is Roethlisberger behind Lamar Jackson, he’s behind Baker Mayfield and rookie Joe Burrow.

Here’s what Tannenbaum had to say when projecting Roethilsberger and the Steelers’ season.

“At some point in the season, there will be a consequential play that Ben Roethlisberger is going to need to make. Because of all the money he’s made and all the championships he’s won, I’d rather see the ball in the hands of Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, or even Joe Burrow. Because those three AFC North quarterbacks, it’s all in front of them. I don’t want a QB in Ben Roethlisberger at 38 whose played two games in two years. I’ll take my chances with Burrow and Mayfield. Pittsburgh may have the 4th best QB in the AFC North this year.”

So being a franchise QB and winning Super Bowls is a…bad thing in Tannenbaum’s twisted logic. Winning zero playoff games, as is the case with the three other QBs, is a benefit. Not to mention the fact he straight up gets his facts wrong. Roethlisberger’s played 18 games the last two years. Not two.

An absolute molten take from Tannenbaum and I pray he only said that to be the contrarian on his TV spot, as is often the case with these “embrace debate” shows from the Worldwide leader.

Pointing out this silly argument is no disrespect against the other QBs. Arguing Lamar Jackson is better than Roethlisberger is fair; after all, Jackson is the reigning MVP. But Mayfield? Burrow? I’m fans of both quarterbacks, Mayfield will bounce back, Burrow will be a good quarterback so long as the Bengals’ o-line stops being swiss cheese, but no chance I’d take them over Roethlisberger. And definitely not for the short-circuited reasons Tannenbaum’s trying to tie together.

If you don’t mind losing a few brain cells, here’s the video of Tannenbaum’s comments below. Keep this quote bookmarked for the end of the season.