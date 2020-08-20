Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag, first true 2020 training camp edition. Unfortunately we can’t offer you the coverage of past camps – can’t wait to be out there next season – but we’re here to answer any of your Steelers’ inquiries for the next hour.

To your questions!

James Cowan: Should more people be talking about Robert Spillane (Spillman for Dave)? According to Dale Lolley (I think) he was the first rotation at inside linebacker and was very impressive on ST last season.

Alex: Hello James! I just wrote about Spillane the other day though it was from a special teams viewpoint. I don’t know what happened in practice considering I’m not there but I assume he was working as Buck linebacker behind Vince. He’s next man up there. Steelers have the Mack, the more athletic spot, and the Buck. UG3 the backup Mack behind Bush, Spillane for Williams. So him getting those reps isn’t a shock if Vince was held out/rotated out, whatever the case was.

But to your point yeah, Spillane had an excellent season. Not a new fact but basically steps into that Matakevich, tackling machine role if he can pick up where he left off. 11 tackles in eight games last year is pretty crazy for a pure special teamer. He’s also a little better athlete than Dirty Red was too.