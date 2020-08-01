Watch: The Depot 180 – July 31st – Episode 45

Episode 45 – July 31st, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I discussed the coach interviews that have taken place since the start of the acclimation period of training camp. I also talked about the signing of a depth safety. The Steelers placed one player on the covid list, and have yet to make their 80 man training camp roster cuts.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version