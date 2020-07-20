Watch: Dan Kreider Was The Bus Driver To Pittsburgh’s 5th Super Bowl

Back at it this Monday to talk about one of the most underrated, overlooked Pittsburgh Steelers of the Kevin Colbert era. We’re talking about FB Dan Kreider, who went from unknown, UDFA out of New Hampshire to lead fullback for Jerome Bettis, the Steelers’ run game, and their fifth Super Bowl trophy.

Just a short video that highlights his career and a snippet into his life post-football. But it’s right to recognize a guy who did the dirty work, week-in, week-out for very little fanfare.

As always, thanks for watching, let me know your thoughts below, and feel free to recommend any more underrated players you think we should highlight in the future.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version