Watch: Cam Sutton Took Big Steps Forward In 2019

Cam Sutton had an excellent 2019 season, showing he’s capable of being a starting top-three corner in the league. In today’s video breakdown, we go through Sutton’s season and the improvements he made in coverage and as a run stopper/tackler.

2020 will be a critical year for him and Mike Hilton. Both are entering the final year of their contracts and it’s highly unlikely both get re-signed.

