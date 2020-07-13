Watch: Benny Snell Is Better Than You Think

Back at it talking to the tape to kick things off on this Monday. We’re going over Benny Snell’s rookie tape. Though the Steelers’ offense was poor across the board, run game included, Snell had a relatively productive year even in battling mid-season surgery.

In today’s breakdown, we look at his ability to be a complete back, even if he’s unlikely to ever be a top ten talent in the league. Already early in his career, Snell’s shown the ability to succeed as a runner, receiver, and pass protector. Traits on display in the video below.

As always, thanks for watching and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

