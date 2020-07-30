Tomlin Expects Roethlisberger To Be ‘Fluent Participant’ In Training Camp

During his Wednesday session with the media, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner hinted that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might throw for the first time in a training camp setting at Heinz Field later in the day. That Roethlisberger throwing session, however, never materialized and head coach Mike Tomlin explained on Thursday during his first media session of training camp why.

“We didn’t have him throw here yesterday,” said Tomlin, according to the team’s website. “We are focusing on getting to know the young guys. He has been throwing and that throwing has been going well. We like where he is. We don’t have any reservations about him being a fluent participant in this training camp process.”

This is certainly great news when it comes to Roethlisberger but not at all unexpected. After all, Roethlisberger has been throwing all summer and reportedly looking good in doing so, according to several of his teammates.

While Roethlisberger didn’t throw on Wednesday, Fichtner made it clear during his media session that the Steelers quarterback would be doing plenty of it once the real practices get under way in the middle of August.

“We’ll have to take advantage of those game situations we can present for him against our defense,” said Fichtner on how the process of getting Roethlisberger for the regular season would likely unfold. “Naturally, the first thing is we have to get a feel for where he is, and his arm will tell us. It’s not unusual for us to work him a day, then work him a half-day, then get him a day’s rest, and he knows that routine. It’s going to be a little bit different kind of camp, and so I think we’ll have to play that by ear (in terms of) how he feels and how much he wants, because there are going to be times when he wants it all, and we’re going to have to back him off. That’s a good thing.”

When Roethlisberger actually does throw for the first time in training camp, you can bet we’ll be hearing about it right away as it will likely be made big news right after it happens. In the meantime, however, there’s no reason to think that he or his arm won’t be ready for the start of the Steelers 2020 regular season 47 days from today.