The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Snap Counts, Mahomes Contract, Mayes Possibility, Nunn HOF, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the half a billion contract that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed on Monday. We go over every aspect of the Mahomes 12-year contract and discuss what it is and isn’t and how much of it he’s likely to earn.

What’s the latest on the NFL preseason and training camps? Alex and I go over what has transpired since Friday and the latest post on the NFLPA from the player rep president.

Will the Steelers consider trading for New York Jets safety Marcus Maye following the Monday news that he might be dealt this summer? Alex and I discuss that topic and why Maye best fits what the Steelers might ultimately be looking for in a backup safety later this summer.

Which Steelers rookie draft pick is most likely to log at least 20 percent of offensive or defensive snaps in 2020? Alex and I discuss that topic after going over snap totals from previous rookie draft classes dating back to 2007.

There was a push on Twitter over the weekend to get the late Bill Nunn into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021 as a contributor so Alex and I discuss the possibility of that happening.

We close out this podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

