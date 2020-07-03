The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Preseason, Roster Sizes, Newton Contract, Dupree Deadline, Listener Emails & More

Season 10, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, which was recorded late Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2020 NFL Preseason now being expected to be cut in half. We also discuss the Thursday report that training camp roster are likely to be cut to 80 or fewer players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex and I debate quit a few of things the NFL is still expected to discuss before the start of the preseason. We discuss if the NFL will push back the deadline date for franchise tagged players to be extended and if it would a big deal if that happened.

The Steelers now have a little less than two weeks to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree signed to an extension barring the deadline date being pushed back. We discuss his situation in addition to how it might ultimately play a role in what the Steelers do in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft if they can’t learn a lot about rookie outside linebacker Alex Highsmith in 2020. What kind of snap totals is the high side for Highsmith to play in 2020? We discuss.

The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, $7.5 million contract and that has a lot of Steelers fans upset. With so many questions and comments coming in to the site and show about Newton’s contract details and the Steelers not attempting to sign him, Alex and I dedicate a segment of this podcast to going over the details of not only his contract and low salary cap charge, but also why there was no way he was going to land with the Steelers.

Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis recently commented on the 2020 Steelers and his expectations for them so Alex and I break down all that he said.

We close out this podcast episode by answering a few more emails we’ve received from listeners.

