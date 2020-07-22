Steelers Sign 2020 Draft Pick, WR Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed yet another one of their six 2020 draft picks on Wednesday as wide receiver Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame has now inked his rookie contract, according to an afternoon Twitter post by him.

OFFICIALLY A PITTSBURGH STEELER!!! Blessed beyond belief to be apart of this organization! Time to get to work 🦾😤 #StairwayToSeven pic.twitter.com/LexAklA0Lq — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) July 22, 2020

Claypool, who was selected in the second-round and 49th overall in this year’s draft by the Steelers, measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6042, 238-pounds and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.42-seconds. He caught 150 passes for 2159 yards and 19 touchdowns during his college career. Claypool also had 25 career tackles at Notre Dame and saw work as gunner/coverage guy. 11 tackles as a freshmen.

The four-year rookie contract that Claypool signed is expected to total out at around $6,616,636, according to Over the Cap, and include a signing bonus in the neighborhood of $2,372,100.

Claypool is now the third Steelers draft pick to be signed this offseason. On Tuesday, Steelers draft picks Anthony McFarland Jr. signed his rookie contract and earlier on Wednesday safety Antoine Brooks Jr. signed his. The Steelers, however, have yet to make any draft pick signings official and none have been reported to date on the daily NFL transaction sheet.

The Steelers should get their entire draft class inked by Friday night at the latest. Guard Kevin Dotson, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are the three players yet to be reported as signed. Highsmith, however, has agreed to terms and just needs to sign the deal.