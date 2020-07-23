Steelers Outline Heinz Field Safety Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers updated season ticket holders with a Wednesday email that outlined measures the organization will take if/when fans are allowed to attend regular season games.

After confirming there won’t be any fans at preseason games (a moot point, now that the preseason’s been eliminated), they listed changes made at the stadium when hopefully fans will be able to go during the season.

Those changes are:

“• Touchless restroom facilities.

• Contactless payment options at all concession stands.

• Mobile ticketing procedures that will include the capability of easy transfer of tickets as well as receiving information regarding health and safety measures before arriving at Heinz Field through the Steelers Mobile App.