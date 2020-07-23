Steelers Outline Heinz Field Safety Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers updated season ticket holders with a Wednesday email that outlined measures the organization will take if/when fans are allowed to attend regular season games.
After confirming there won’t be any fans at preseason games (a moot point, now that the preseason’s been eliminated), they listed changes made at the stadium when hopefully fans will be able to go during the season.
Those changes are:
“• Touchless restroom facilities.
• Contactless payment options at all concession stands.
• Mobile ticketing procedures that will include the capability of easy transfer of tickets as well as receiving information regarding health and safety measures before arriving at Heinz Field through the Steelers Mobile App.
• Installation of sanitizing stations throughout Heinz Field.”
All reasonable efforts to promote a contactless experience and as much social distancing as possible. These are standards likely being mimicked by the rest of the league.
If fans are allowed at Heinz Field during the fall, it will be with a heavily reduced capacity, likely in the 10-15,000 fan range. There are obviously many more season ticket holders than that and it’s unclear how the team will choose who will get to go on a weekly basis. Any fans unable to attend will be refunded their money.
“As a reminder,” the email said, “you have the option to apply for a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining the ability to renew your season ticket location in 2021, and if applicable, any associated seat licenses.”
As we wrote about this morning, and already confirmed by the organization earlier this month, all fans in attendance must wear masks.
As cases continue to rise in Pittsburgh and the city scaling back its reopening efforts, there’s still no guarantee fans will be able to come to Heinz Field at all. While different circumstances, the PA Department of Health shot down the notion of Toronto playing at PNC Park this season while the Philadelphia Eagles announced they won’t have fans in attendance during the regular season. Pittsburgh may be next.