Listen: Who Will Be The Steelers #3 QB – Paxton Lynch or Devlin Hodges?

Back talking about Pittsburgh Steelers’ camp battles. The #3 QB is hopefully a battle where the winner spends all year on the bench but as last year showed, that’s not always the case. In 2020, Devlin Hodges will take on Paxton Lynch for the gig.

We break down the battle and review both players career along with what they need to do this summer. For the record, this was recorded before the NFL reportedly decided to cut the preseason in half. With fewer opportunities, that will only intensify the battle.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version