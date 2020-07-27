Cameron Heyward Ranked 84th In NFL Network Top 100 For 2020

The NFL Network revealed players ranked 100-71 Sunday night as part their annual Top 100 rankings show and one member of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was included in that set of 30 players.

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is ranked 84th overall in the Top 100 this year after registering 9 sacks in 2019. Heyward also recorded a career-high 83 total tackles in 2019 to go along with 6 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the 16 games that he played in last season. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl last year and named First-Team All-Pro a second time.

A year ago, Heyward was No. 88 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players for 2019. In 2018, Heyward was No. 48 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players and he was voted No. 88 on the 2016 list.

Heyward was originally selected in the first-round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and to date he has registered 54 career sacks. The Steelers defensive captain is likely to sign another contract extension with the team prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.

The Steelers are expected to have a total of three players ranked in this year’s Top 100 NFL Players of 2020. The other two Steelers players expected to be ranked are safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt.