Watch: The Depot 180 – June 5th – Episode 29

Episode 29 – June 5th, 2020

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick 3 minute update.

Today I talked about how different players are handling the virtual off season and what it could mean for the rookies. I also talked about new QB coach Matt Canada and the Cameron Heyward contract situation.

